John Cena’s Wile E. Coyote Movie Shelved by Warner Bros.
WHAT A SHAME
Coyote vs. Acme, a live-action—animation hybrid movie starring John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor and co-produced by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has been canned by Warner Bros. an entire year after it completed filming to obtain a tax write-off. The news comes after the motion picture company shelved a $90 million Batgirl movie and $40 million Scooby-Doo film called Scoob! Holiday Haunt. A Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group spokesperson said that the studio “has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases” following the re-launch of the studio’s animation division. According to The Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap, the film was a production for HBO Max and would have followed a lawsuit filed by Wile E. Coyote, the coyote who spends his life trying to catch the roadrunner, against ACME Corporation, the company responsible for making all of his malfunctioning gadgets. In a Thursday statement, the director, Dave Green, said, “I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day.”