John Cleese Cancels His Own Cancel Culture Show
‘AD ABSURDUM’
John Cleese seems to be preventing his own show from moving forward. According to Deadline, the Monty Python star’s show John Cleese: Cancel Me, which he announced in 2021 would be coming to the UK’s Channel 4, has yet to begin filming three years later. Cancel Me would’ve explored how the “impeccable idea of ‘Let’s all be kind to people’ has been developed in some cases ad absurdum,” according to Cleese’s announcement. Deadline reports from a source who said Channel 4 was having difficulty agreeing on terms with Cleese and another who said the network was having trouble making things work with his schedule. Whether or not Cleese actually cares to continue with the project is unknown. The show’s announcement followed his beef with UKTV for removing an episode of his show Faulty Towers from streaming for its use of racial slurs in 2020. The incident fueled his opinion’s on “cancel culture,” as he said on BBC Radio shortly after, “[Political correctness] stuff started out as a good idea, which is, ‘Let’s not be mean to people,’” however, “I don’t think we should organize a society around the sensibilities of the most easily upset people because then you have a very neurotic society.”