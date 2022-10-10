CHEAT SHEET
    John Cleese Set to Host New Show on Britain’s Answer to Fox News

    DON’T MENTION THE CULTURE WAR

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Amanda Stronza

    In his latest foray into the culture war, British comedy legend John Cleese is going to host a new show on the right-leaning GB News network. Speaking to the BBC’s radio news program Today on Monday, Cleese said he would host the show alongside satirist Andrew Doyle, who currently hosts a show called Free Speech Nation on the network. “GB is not a right-wing channel,” Cleese said in the interview. “It’s a free speech channel.” The new show is set to air in 2023 on a network which Cleese admitted he knew little about. In August, the 82-year-old comic questioned how much the network is “influenced by Russian interests,” but those fears now appear to be allayed. In recent years, Cleese has been embroiled in high-profile cancel culture debates, notably canceling a planned appearance at Cambridge University in 2021 after another speaker had been blacklisted for doing an impression of Hitler.

