John Cleese Set to Host New Show on Britain’s Answer to Fox News
DON’T MENTION THE CULTURE WAR
In his latest foray into the culture war, British comedy legend John Cleese is going to host a new show on the right-leaning GB News network. Speaking to the BBC’s radio news program Today on Monday, Cleese said he would host the show alongside satirist Andrew Doyle, who currently hosts a show called Free Speech Nation on the network. “GB is not a right-wing channel,” Cleese said in the interview. “It’s a free speech channel.” The new show is set to air in 2023 on a network which Cleese admitted he knew little about. In August, the 82-year-old comic questioned how much the network is “influenced by Russian interests,” but those fears now appear to be allayed. In recent years, Cleese has been embroiled in high-profile cancel culture debates, notably canceling a planned appearance at Cambridge University in 2021 after another speaker had been blacklisted for doing an impression of Hitler.