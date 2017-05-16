John Cornyn: I Don’t Want to Be FBI Chief

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday informed the White House that he no longer wishes to be considered for the job as FBI director. “Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director,” the Texan Republican wrote in a statement. “I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.” Rep. Trey Gowdy similarly backed out of consideration for the post on Monday evening.