John Edwards Chasing Ambulances Again

Apparently being charged with six felonies didn’t kill John Edwards’s legal career. The failed presidential candidate and philanderer has returned to his roots as a personal-injury lawyer. A hung jury in 2011 didn’t convict Edwards of the six felony counts related to using campaign funds to cover the affair he was having while his wife was fighting cancer, and he didn’t plead guilty to a lesser charge because it would’ve involved disbarment. So now Edwards has started a new firm based in Raleigh, promising “Justice For All” and boasting about several multimillion-dollar wins for drowning accidents and electrocution injuries. Friends of Edwards had said in the past that he was interested in practicing public-service law, by which they must have meant ambulance-chasing.
