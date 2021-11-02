Dad Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend for Selling Her to Sex Ring, Police Say
A Washington father allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter’s boyfriend because he believed the man had sold his child into a sex-trafficking ring, reports NBC News. Police say the boyfriend’s remains were found in an abandoned car in Spokane, Washington, with investigators estimating that he died in November 2020. John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Eisenman allegedly “obtained information” that his daughter’s boyfriend was responsible for selling her into a sex trafficking ring, from which the dad had allegedly rescued her. He found the 19-year-old boyfriend and “abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle,” police said. “Eisman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.” Last month, someone found an abandoned car, where they discovered the remains in the trunk.