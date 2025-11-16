Fetterman Reveals Busted-Up Face After New Health Scare

Renegade Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman shared a smiling selfie he took after receiving 20 stitches in his face.

In a Saturday post on X, the senator wrote, “20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids.”

”I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly. Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH. See you back in DC.”

Attached was a selfie Fetterman had taken while holding an iced coffee in which the damage to his face, and subsequent stitches, are clearly visible.

20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids.



I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.



Truly.



Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.



THANK YOU SO MUCH.



See you back in DC. pic.twitter.com/j81LXZGLBx — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 15, 2025

Fetterman suffered the damage on Thursday, revealing in a statement that he had fallen during a morning walk near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,“ the statement read. ”Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."

The 56-year-old has dealt with a series of medical challenges in recent years, including suffering a massive stroke in 2022 just days before the Democratic primary that he would go on to win.

John Fetterman has signalled a willingness to work with Donald Trump on multiple issues. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He was later treated for clinical depression for six weeks in 2023, and staffers have expressed concerns about his mental state.

Fetterman has faced allegations around his behavior, including regularly missing votes and skipping meetings, leading The Philadelphia Inquirer to ask in a June editorial, “Wither John Fetterman?”

As concerns swirl around his fitness for office, Fetterman has faced increasing pressure to step aside, particularly in light of his decision to join seven other rogue Democratic senators in voting with Republicans to end the government shutdown.