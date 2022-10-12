Fetterman Still Resistant to Calls for His Medical Records
MUM’S THE WORD
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman declined to say whether he will release an updated record of his health regarding a stroke he suffered earlier this year during a live-streamed editorial board meeting on Wednesday with PennLive. But the Democrat insisted he’s made significant strides since initially entering recovery in May. “I would say that if there was anything that changed or whatever, I absolutely would have updated that… I’ve always been very honest about saying I need captioning,” said Fetterman, referring to his reliance on a closed-captioning screen to allow him to effectively understand questions being asked. Fetterman added that his speech therapist believes his language processing could continue to improve over time. “Of course, is that a guarantee? No. But it’s certainly, that’s part of what usually happens with anyone that has these kind of circumstances and conditions too,” he added. Fetterman’s health has become a subject of contention on the campaign trail—with Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz repeatedly questioning whether Fetterman is fit to serve. Fetterman in an NBC interview released Tuesday pointed to a letter previously released by his doctor that said Fetterman—with the aid of a healthier lifestyle and medication—will be fit to serve in office.