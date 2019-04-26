John Havlicek, Boston Celtics Hall of Famer, Dead at 79

John Havlicek, the Hall of Famer who led the Boston Celtics to eight championships over his 16 seasons with the team, has died in Jupiter, Florida at the age of 79. He had suffered from Parkinson’s disease, though no cause of death has yet been named. Havlicek, who was known on and off the court as “Hondo,” is considered one of the greatest clutch stars in NBA history, most famous for a defensive play that saved the Celtics’ 1965 season and led to their eighth title. The 13-time All-Star averaged 20.8 points per game and scored more points—26,395—than any Boston Celtic ever.