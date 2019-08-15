CHEAT SHEET
John Hickenlooper to End 2020 Presidential Bid
John Hickenlooper is expected to formally bow out of the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The microbrewery owner and two-time governor of Colorado announced his candidacy in March and has suffered a series of setbacks, including a lack of campaign funding and backlash after his recent admission that he took his mother to see a pornographic movie. Hickenlooper is expected to announce whether he will instead run against Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered to hold one of the most vulnerable seats in the body’s Republican majority.