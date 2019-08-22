CHEAT SHEET
John Hickenlooper Will Enter the Senate Race in Colorado
Read it at The Denver Post
Former Colorado governor and former Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper will enter the race to unseat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. Hickenlooper, who owns a microbrewery, made the announcement in a video message on his former presidential campaign’s website that has been repurposed for his Senate run. “I’ve always said Washington was a lousy place for a guy like me who wants to get things done,” he said via video link from a brewpub. “But this is no time to walk away from the table. I’m not done fighting for the people of Colorado.” The Denver Post reports that his candidacy has caused concern in Colorado, where Democrats say they had hoped to elect a woman or person of color.