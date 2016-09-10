John Hinckley to Leave Mental Hospital After 35 Years

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
John Hinckley, the man who shot Ronald Reagan in 1981, was set to leave a Washington mental hospital on Saturday after spending more than 35 years there for his crime. His release comes after a federal judge rule in July that 61-year-old Hinckley is no longer a danger and can live with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia. The judge said Hinckley has shown “no signs of psychotic symptoms” for several years. In order to keep his freedom, he will be required to work or volunteer at least three days a week and continue to undergo therapy. He’s also been barred from speaking to the press, though he will be allowed to vote in the upcoming election.