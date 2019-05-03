John Kelly Joins Board of Company Running Largest Shelter for Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has joined the board of a company running the largest shelter for unaccompanied migrant children. Caliburn International confirmed to CBS Friday that Kelly has joined its board of directors. Caliburn is the parent company of Comprehensive Health Services, which does work in a variety of defense sectors and operates four shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. Comprehensive Health Services is the only private company operating migrant shelters. Its largest shelter, located in Homestead, Florida, is the only shelter not subject to routine inspections by state child-welfare experts.

“With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team,” said James Van Dusen, Caliburn’s CEO. During Kelly’s time in the White House, the average length of stay for an unaccompanied migrant child in U.S. custody skyrocketed. Two investigations by the independent Government Accountability Project that were published by The Daily Beast also unearthed mismanagement by a Caliburn subsidiary on a Iraq base, and a federal probe into whether the subsidiary paid bribes to obtain the base contract.