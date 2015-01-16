CHEAT SHEET
    John Kerry Shows Solidarity With France

    BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

    Rick Wilking/Reuters

    Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Paris on Friday to meet with leaders and deliver a speech at city hall, in an apparent effort to make up for the U.S.’s absence at Sunday’s mass anti-terror rally. Kerry explained to French Secretary of State Laurent Fabius that he was unable to attend on Sunday because of a previously arranged trip to India; this trip, he said, was to “share a big hug for Paris” in the aftermath of terror attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish grocery store.

    Read it at The Guardian