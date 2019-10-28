CHEAT SHEET
STAR-STUDDED SUPPORT
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Back Elizabeth Warren for President
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen told Vanity Fair they’d likely be backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the 2020 election. “My favorite—I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today—is Elizabeth Warren,” Legend told the magazine. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.” Teigen said she loved Warren but added that she “also love(d) Kamala Harris.” Legend continued to praise the Massachusetts senator, who is largely seen as the Democratic front-runner, calling her “transparently competent and eloquent and on fire(.)” He also claimed not to understand men who refuse to vote for a woman. “Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” he said. “Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?” “Our menses,” Teigen reportedly replied to her husband. “Because there’s 10 days a month where we’re just going to war.”
The Grammy-winning artist and the cookbook author aren't the only celebrities backing Warren. According to The Washington Post, two stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye—Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk—have publicly voiced their support for Warren.