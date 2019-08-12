CHEAT SHEET
TRIBUTE
John Legend Holds Surprise Concert for Survivors of Dayton Shooting
John Legend held a surprise concert Sunday for victims of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Legend, an Ohio native who grew up in Springfield, about 30 miles from Dayton, first visited local businesses near the site of the mass shooting that killed nine and injured more than 30 people, before holding an intimate concert. “I just played a few songs to try to help bring comfort to some of the survivors of last week’s tragedy in Dayton,” Legend wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart breaks for everyone who lost someone. I love how everyone rallies around one another during their time of grief. But our nation should not keep putting ourselves through these preventable traumas. Let's fix it together.” One local, Alison Bohman, told CNN: “It felt like the first positive beautiful moment we've felt all week.”