Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Following his 2004 debut album Get Lifted, John Legend wasted no time expanding his empire. When the EGOT winner isn’t sharing his distinct baritone range with international audiences, he’s working on his pet food and lifestyle brand Kismet with wife Chrissy Teigen, satisfying palates with his wine brand LVE Collection Wines, and expanding his skincare brand Loved01.

Founded in 2023, Loved01 promotes self-care by providing elevated unisex skincare and bodycare products at accessible price points—and, most importantly, for all skin tones—especially those with melanin-rich skin. The brand was developed on the belief that “everyone deserves that same, amazing, standard of care.” Created in partnership with dermatologists and cosmetic chemists, Loved01‘s premium yet functional collection is formulated to nourish and moisturize all skin types, genders, and tones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loved01’s product line recently expanded to include two new products: The Brightening Serum, formulated to improve skin tone and texture, and Soothing Wipes designed to cleanse without stripping your skin.

“Over the years, I’ve been lucky to try a lot of amazing skincare, but too often, those kinds of products come with a price tag that leaves people out,” Legend tells The Daily Beast. “There was a clear gap: skincare that was effective, thoughtfully formulated, and felt elevated, but still accessible to everyone. I wanted to help change that—because everyone deserves skincare that feels indulgent, works effectively, and is made with them in mind.”

As Legend and his team began to dig deeper, they realized that many of the products on the market were formulated with only part of the population in mind. “[We’ve] made it a priority to create formulas that consider the needs of Black and Brown skin while also meeting the highest standards in clean beauty,” he said.

As with everything in his line, these two new drops are the ultimate testament to the brand’s mission. Shop them below.

Loved01 Brightening Serum with Niacinamide Loved01’s Brightening Serum is a game-changer, thanks to its cooling steel rollerball, which helps the formula penetrate deeper while depuffing and boosting circulation. The formula is powered by mandelic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, and allantoin to combat dullness and texture while combating any side effects associated with antioxidants. “We wanted to create something that delivered noticeable results, but still felt gentle enough for everyday use, even for sensitive skin,” Legend says of the Brightening Serum. “A lot of people struggle with uneven skin tone or hyperpigmentation, and they’re often left with products that are either too harsh or way too expensive.” This affordable and innovative product delivers luxury results without the price tag or irritation. See At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping

Soothing Wipes Whether you’re leaving the gym or refreshing your look from daytime to nighttime, these cleansing wipes effortlessly remove stubborn makeup, SPF, and grime as you glide the wipe across your face in a circular motion. Instead of tugging at the skin with irritating ingredients, these wipes are infused with plant-based alternatives that actually nourish the skin, including blue tansy and licorice root. See At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: