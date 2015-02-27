John Legend to Sing in Despotic Bahrain

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
After taking home the Oscar for Best Original Song, John Legend delivered a powerful speech on the state of racial equality in America. “We say that ‘Selma’ is now because the struggle for justice is now,” Legend said, adding that there are “more black men under correctional control today than were in slavery.” Now, he's catching grief for going to Bahrain for a performance, a country with a poor record on human rights and known for police brutality. Legends reacted to requests for him to cancel by saying his “mission in life is to spread love and joy to people all over the world."