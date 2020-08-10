CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
John Legend’s Film Company, Nia Long to Produce ‘Paper Gods’ TV Adaptation
‘PASSION PROJECT’
Read it at Deadline
Nia Long and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co are joining with Sony Pictures TV to produce an adaptation of Paper Gods, Daily Beast editor-at-large Goldie Taylor’s 2018 best-selling novel. Long, known for her work in Dear White People and Fatal Affair, will both star in the show and executive produce it. The novel covers the personal and professional struggles of fictional Atlanta Mayor Victoria Dobb. Taylor will be a producer on the television adaptation. “Victoria Dobbs is a beautifully flawed and complicated character,” Long said. “I look forward to exploring her journey as a wife, mother and politician. Paper Gods highlights the profound impact Black women have on American politics and the world.”