Punk Icon John Lydon Loses Vote to Represent Ireland in Eurovision

Read it at Deadline
Punk legend and Sex Pistols’ frontman John Lydon put in a stunning bid Friday to represent Ireland in Eurovision, the iconic international song contest. While he ultimately lost to the band Wild Youth—who will now move on to the finals in May—Johnny Rotten shocked fans when he took to the stage to sing “Hawaii”, a song he wrote to honor his wife, Nora, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. He explained to audiences he hoped to win the bid to spread awareness for the neurological disease on the international stage. Deadline called Lydon one of the most “unexpected names” to ever compete for a spot in Eurovision.