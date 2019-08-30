CHEAT SHEET
Former Prime Minister Takes Boris Johnson to Court Over Plan to Suspend Parliament
A former British prime minister is going to court in an attempt to block the current British prime minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament. John Major, who succeeded Margaret Thatcher as Conservative PM in 1990, announced his intervention on Friday morning, days after Johnson shocked British lawmakers by announcing the suspension of parliament. Johnson's plan has been widely interpreted as an attempt to take crucial time away from British lawmakers as they seek to prevent the U.K. leaving the EU with no deal. Major said he will seek to join an existing court bid to block the suspension of parliament. He attacked Johnson earlier this week, saying: “I have no doubt that the prime minister’s motive in seeking prorogation is to bypass a sovereign parliament that opposes his policy.” The court hearing against Johnson's suspension of parliament will be heard next Thursday.