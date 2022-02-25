John Mayer Cancels Tour Dates After Getting COVID—Again
NOT AGAIN
After testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time, John Mayer has had to reschedule four tour dates for his Sob Rock Tour. Mayer’s positive test comes days after one of his drummers tested positive, forcing him to sit out a concert at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Luckily, Questlove was able to fill in for the last hour of the concert. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 44-year-old “Gravity” singer wrote, “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows…I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head—mine included— as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months.”