John McAfee Runs for President

Former computer antivirus creator John McAfee filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday to run for president. The paperwork, confirmed by a member of his campaign, noted that McAfee would be starting “a new party yet to be announced.” McAfee, who is no longer associated with the eponymous software company, is expected to make an official announcement Wednesday, according to a tweet. The self-described “eccentric millionaire” made headlines in 2012 when he was detained in Guatemala on suspicion that he’d entered the country illegally. McAfee evaded investigators in Belize who wanted to question him in connection to his neighbor’s death. He was described as a person of interest but not a suspect. Most recently, he was arrested in Tennessee on DUI charges and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9