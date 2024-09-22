John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Announce the Birth of Their Second Child
FAMILY OF FOUR
Congratulations are in order for comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn after the couple announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram Sunday. “Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn captioned a carousel of family photos with the newborn baby girl. “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” her caption continued. Munn, who has been fighting breast cancer since April 2023, gave birth to her and Mulaney’s first child, son Malcolm Hiệp, back in November 2021. Mulaney also posted snaps of the baby on his Instagram. “I love my little girl so much,” the SNL alum wrote. According to the happy parents, Méi’s name translates to plum in Chinese.