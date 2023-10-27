CHEAT SHEET
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Postpone Maine Gigs After Shooting
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have postponed a pair of shows this weekend in Maine following a horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, the comedians posted to Instagram Thursday night. The gunman, suspected to be Robert Card, 40, is an Army reservist and firearms expert who as of late Thursday night remains at large. “We are devastated by the events in Lewiston,” the comedians’ statement read. “Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all.” Card allegedly killed 18 people and wounded 13 more during the incident.