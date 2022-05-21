John Mulaney Faces Scrutiny After Surprising Fans With Dave Chappelle Opener
GUESS WHO
John Mulaney fans were in for a surprise Friday when Dave Chappelle took to the stage. The show was in Columbus at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena, a stop along Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour. Since audience members were required to keep their phones locked up during the show, no footage of the set was released. Many attendees instead took to Twitter afterwards to complain about Chappelle’s opening set, during which he allegedly made transphobic and homophobic jokes. Once Chappelle was finished, Mulaney is said to have hugged him before beginning his own set. Other comedians also addressed the allegedly unwanted cameo; Tim Heidecker tweeted: “I pledge no anti trans weirdo surprise guests on my summer tour.” Variety reports that neither representatives for Mulaney or Chappelle responded to requests for comment.