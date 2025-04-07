John Oliver Nails Most ‘Stunningly Dumb’ Part of Trump Crash

President Donald J. Trump’s unveiling of worldwide tariffs last week sent the American economy into a tailspin, and John Oliver zeroed in on the faulty math that went into Trump’s tariff calculations during his opening monologue on Last Week Tonight.

Oliver first mocked Trump for his impromptu comments outside on the White House lawn on Wednesday, where he modeled a chart he could hold to brace against the windy conditions. “It shows they really thought of everything that might go wrong while announcing their plan to shoot the economy in the dick,” Oliver zinged.

“Unfortunately that chart is ridiculous for a number of reasons,” he added. “For one thing, it features an estimate of tariffs charged to the U.S.A. by other countries that no one could figure out until a financial journalist realized it was just how much we export to that country, minus how much we import from them, divided by how much we import from them. Which is just stunningly dumb, because those things have nothing to do with tariffs.”

He continued: “It’d be like trying to figure out the square footage of your home by dividing your phone number by your dog’s age. Or taking your temperature by measuring your head’s distance to the sun. It’s not going to get you the answer that you’re looking for.”

The White House later disputed that mathematical reasoning, releasing its own seemingly more complicated equation. Yet Oliver pointed out the math still wasn’t adding up.

“But people quickly pointed out that one symbol meant exports, one meant imports, and the other numbers were variables set at 4 and 1/4 so they cancelled each other out meaning it’s the same stupid equation everyone said it was in the first place!” Oliver said. “We all knew it was a matter of time before this show became me literally teaching you math. I’m just surprised it took us 12 seasons.”

He was taken even more aback, however, by the “even dumber” decision by the Trump administration to levy 10 percent tariffs on the Heard and McDonald islands, located near Antarctica and inhabited only by penguins.

“Oh my God,” Oliver replied. “Imagine going back to 2015 and telling your younger self President Trump will enter a trade war with a remote island of penguins.”

The U.S. stock market immediately crashed last week following Trump’s tariff announcement. Oliver said he believed that perhaps the best reaction to it came during a live earnings call on Wednesday with Gary Friedman, the CEO of Restoration Hardware, who upon learning of his own stock’s tumble in real time, interrupted his talk to exclaim: “Oh, really? Oh, s—. OK.”

“Yeah. That sums it up pretty well,” Oliver said. “In fact, I’m not sure there’s a better encapsulation of what it feels like to live through this Trump presidency than those five words. ‘Oh really? Oh s—. OK.‘”