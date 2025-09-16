John Oliver Secretly Wanted Kimmel to Beat Colbert at Emmys

Stephen Colbert’s triumphant first-time victory for The Late Show was a major highlight of Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. But if it had been up to his fellow Daily Show alum John Oliver, things would have played out a little differently.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, Oliver said that “we were all very happy” for Colbert, who received a huge ovation from a Hollywood crowd that rallied around him after his show’s Trump-induced cancellation.

Stephen Colbert accepts the Outstanding Talk Series Award for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But then he told the host, “I will say this, we all wanted him to win. The right thing to happen was for him to win. The funniest thing to happen would have been if you had won,”

“Most of me wanted him to win,” Oliver continued. “A part of me, the part of me that I like more, just wanted to see your face go, ‘Oh, no. Not like this.’”

“You’re absolutely right,” Kimmel agreed, saying that if he had beaten Colbert, it would have been a “disaster.”

From the moment CBS decided to cancel The Late Show as an apparent favor to Trump ahead of parent company Paramount’s sale to David Ellison’s Skydance, the Outstanding Talk Series award was his to lose.

Even Kimmel saw the writing on the wall, putting up a For Your Consideration billboard that read, “I’m voting for Stephen.”

John Oliver poses in the press room with the awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Scripted Variety Series award for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Colbert successfully beat both Kimmel and The Daily Show, which won in that category the previous two years. Before that, Oliver’s Last Week Tonight had a seven-year streak going before the Emmys separated his weekly show into a separate category where it competes (and is still victorious over) Saturday Night Live.

If Kimmel had won, Oliver said gleefully, “You would have been so f---ed,” adding, “You’d have been booed onto the stage.”

With that in mind, he continued, “You can see why a part of me, that as I’m saying it is now getting bigger, did kind of want that to happen.”