Stephen Colbert Reveals Whether He’s Planned Next Career Move

Damning Poll Sends Stark Message to Trump From Key Group of Voters
President Donald Trump’s approval is sinking among Latino voters, a bloc Republicans are counting on to maintain control of the House next year, according to a new poll. The research, obtained by Politico and commissioned by the liberal-leaning Latino voter group Somos Votantes, shows that Trump’s favorability is underwater by 20 points with Latino voters. Among Latino men, favorability slid from 52 percent in May to 47 percent in September. Support among young Latino voters—once a pillar of Trump’s 2024 base—plunged to 33 percent from 43 percent over the same period. “What began earlier this year with independents and women has really intensified and spread to basically every demographic subset of the Latino electorate, including groups that once leaned toward him like Latino men,” said Melissa Morales, president of Somos Votantes. “This won’t automatically translate to support for Democrats, but there is a huge opportunity to turn what was a liability into a positive,” she said. “There is an opportunity here for Democrats to show an alternative.” Just 36 percent of Latino voters gave Trump good marks on the economy, with only 25 percent of independents approving.