John Oliver Sounds the Alarm on ‘F*** Boy’ JD Vance

John Oliver was appalled by JD Vance’s debate performance this week, and even more appalled by much of the media’s reaction to it.

It was a topic that hit close to home—literally—for the comedian.

Tuesday’s vice-presidential matchup between Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz happened across the street from the studio where he films HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, temporarily turning the room into an official “post-debate spin room.” Oliver began his show Sunday by jokingly warning his audience that Donald Trump Jr. had inhabited their air space.

“So if anyone in this audience wakes up tomorrow feeling like you have a sore throat and you’re a total disappointment to your father, that is probably why.”

But Oliver again reserved his harshest remarks for Trump Sr.’s running mate, brushing aside the mainstream media’s focus on how Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz remained so civil despite the dire stakes of this November’s election.

Most importantly, the fact that Vance wouldn’t concede that Trump lost in 2020 is even more of a “damning non-answer” for Oliver than it was for Walz last week.

“‘I’m focused on the future’ is one of the most generic store-brand f—boy deflections there is. It’s no wonder Tim Walz broke the fourth wall there like he was in Abbott Elementary,” Oliver said. “Because ‘I’m focused on the future’ is what you say when you want to change the subject. If not, you just answer the question.”

Oliver also tackled the new revelations contained in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 160-page brief, which was unsealed last week by a judge and contains bombshell evidence of the crimes Trump allegedly committed in trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election. Oliver said the court document is “reminding us yet again of the ridiculous steps he took to avoid leaving office.” Among them, Trump allegedly told people in the White House he knew he’d lost but lied anyhow, figuring he’d “fight like hell” even if he hadn’t lost.

“But it super matters if you lost. It’s kind of the main thing that matters. That is the most unsettling thing you could possibly overhear if you work at the White House,” Oliver said.

Trump also allegedly muted and mocked lawyer Sidney Powell during a phone call “when she was outlining her bogus fraud claims,” Oliver said. “If I ever found out that I lied so badly that Donald Trump muted the call to say this is some crazy s---, you would never see me again. I would walk directly into the ocean.”

Oliver continued: “And none of this is theoretical. If he loses next month, there is every reason to believe Trump will dispute the results again and Vance has made it clear he’s got no problem with that. And that alone should be disqualifying.

“For all the talk this week about his civility at the debate, let’s not forget: Deep down he’s the same colossal dips--- who spews right-wing hate with distressing ease and continues to defend the Big Lie that the last election was stolen. It is all tremendously bleak, which is why—to borrow a phrase I heard recently—I’m focused on the future, specifically one in which in four weeks’ time, Trump hopefully loses this f—ing election.”