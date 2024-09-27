John Oliver Turns Eric Adams Into Hollywood Laughingstock at Charity Event

A host of Hollywood’s best and brightest couldn’t contain their laughter at New York Mayor Eric Adams’ expense Thursday night at the Albie Awards, a charitable event held in the city by George and Amal Clooney’s Foundation for Justice.

Spotted by the Daily Beast in attendance were Meryl Streep, Bryan Lourd, Andy Cohen, Cate Blanchett, Jimmy Fallon, Dwyane Wade, John Krazinski, and Emily Blunt, among a number of other A-list stars from across the entertainment industry, as well as Jon Stewart and Michelle Obama, who both took the stage at various points.

Comedian John Oliver hosted the festivities and used the latest news of Adams’ federal indictment as fodder for the audience, saying at one point: “It’s all I’ve been thinking about all day.”

Oliver later added: “He’s not here tonight, relax!”

The Last Week Tonight host began his diatribe against the embattled “Nightlife Mayor” by highlighting rapper 50 Cent’s reaction to the news of Adams’ Thursday indictment on bribery and fraud charges. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, 50 Cent couldn’t help but use the opportunity to pitch his own merchandise—a list that apparently included Branson cognac.”

“Oh s—, what the f— did you do Eric?” he wrote on X. “I never saw the active mayor of NY get indicted.” He followed up the message with a link to his website, G-Unit Brands.

At the event, Oliver compared the hip-hop legend’s comments to those of the event’s host, George Clooney.

“So, frankly, George Clooney, many people in this room were very grateful for his [New York Times] op-ed in which he urged Biden to step aside—but my only complaint was that he didn’t push his f—ing tequila on us,” Oliver said to a hearty round of laughter from the assembled stars.

“Because he could—and should have, I would argue—ended his op-ed by saying, ‘Joe Biden is a hero, he saved democracy in 2020 and we need him to do it again in 2024, then tagged Casamigos.

“I know 50 Cent, and you sir, are no 50 Cent,” he added.

Adams is accused of pocketing up to $100,000 in bribes to help Turkey with its foreign ambitions—and of taking a trip to the country to discuss how representatives might funnel money to the eccentric politician. Adams has vehemently denied the accusations.

It was the sheer bizarreness of some of the details included in Adams’ 57-page indictment that fascinated Oliver, with one particular detail he felt compelled to share.

“What hurts is not what he’s been accused of doing, but how sloppy he was at doing it,” Oliver said, outlining an alleged text conversation between himself and a representative for Turkey, in which he had some advice “to be on the safe side.”

“[Adams] said … ‘Please delete all messages you sent me.’ To which she responded: ‘Always do’ and then did not do it. He was as sloppy at being a criminal as he was at running this city,” Oliver said to raucous laughter.

The comedian ended on an anecdote about the time Adams offered a key to New York City to disgraced hip-hop superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has since been charged with sex trafficking crimes, which he denies.

“In [video of the ceremony,] Adams says, ‘The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics.’ It turns out he was more right than anyone could have possibly known,” Oliver said.