John Stamos Performs at Parade
John Stamos will always be Uncle Jesse from Full House, but he's also recently taken the stage on Broadway starring in Bye Bye Birdie. Here's a clip of Stamos showing off his singing (or lip syncing) and dancing at the start of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. NBC
