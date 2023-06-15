Urge Overkill Drummer Johnny ‘Blackie Onassis’ Rowan Has Died

Read it at Los Angeles Tim
Drummer Johnny Rowan, best known as “Blackie Onassis” in the ’90s band Urge Overkill, has died at the age of 57, the band confirmed. No cause of death was given. Rowan joined Urge Overkill in 1991 and toured with Nirvana and played on the cover of “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” for the movie Pulp Fiction. The Los Angeles Times reports that he struggled with heroin addiction, which helped break up the group, and Nash Kato and Eddie “King” Roeser reformed it without him in 2004.