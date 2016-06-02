Johnny Depp Assistant: Texts Were Doctored

CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp's assistant claims the text messages showing him apologizing to Amber Heard for the actor's domestic abuse were heavily doctored. Stephen Deuters told TMZ on Thursday that despite what the screenshots sent to ET Online purportedly show, he knows of no acts of violence against Heard and has never made any such claim to her. Deuters added that he would testify under oath that he did not have the supposed conversations with Heard, who filed for divorce from Depp last week after 15 months of marriage.