Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Drops Kanye West as Client
IXNAY
Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks have lost him another battle—his budding working relationship with Camille Vasquez. Vasquez, who made waves during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial for her defense of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, reportedly told her firm Brown Rudnick to close the door on West after he tripled down on his hateful comments over the weekend, TMZ reports. Brown Rudnick allegedly still attempted to work with the artist after Vasquez withdrew, on the condition that West retract his statements, though the rapper apparently refused to do so. Vasquez and West connected just last week to initiate a partnership where she and Brown Rudnick would handle his increasingly complicated business matters, as dozens of entities, including brands, record labels, talent agencies and even banks, withdraw their support of the musician in a public condemnation of his hate speech.