Johnny Depp Eyes Historic $4M Italian Castle: Report
A MAN’S HOME…
Johnny Depp is sniffing around a medieval castle in the Italian countryside with an eye towards snapping it up for $4 million, even as the town beneath the historic monument regards him warily, according to a new report in the New York Post. The 60-year-old actor was taken to the castle in Montalto Dora by Riccardo Scamarcio, an actor who’s starring in a biopic Depp is directing about the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani, sources told the Post. The 22,000-square-foot fortress, which is outfitted with 11 bedrooms and a chapel dating back to the 15th century, was recently put on the market after reportedly having undergone a lengthy restoration process. But the mayor of Montalto Dora expressed misgivings about Depp being the one to buy it. “A celebrity buying a historic monument like the Montalto Dora castle would bring a lot of attention to the area, but we’re not sure if it would be the right ‘economic synergy’ for the community,” Renzo Galletto told the Post. He clarified that the property was being sold privately and the town of 3,300 would remain “absolutely neutral in any real estate sale.”