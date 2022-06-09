CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp Follows Up Trial Win With a New Album Collab
In case the world had not heard enough of Johnny Depp’s voice over the past few weeks, it will now get yet another chance to listen to the actor, though this time against a background of guitars rather than courtroom gavels and TikTokers. Depp and famed guitarist Jeff Beck announced that they have recorded an album together, titled 18, that will be released on July 15. Most of the songs on the 13-track LP are covers and span a diverse range of artists, from the Beach Boys to Marvin Gaye. Depp became close friends with Beck in 2016 and even performed with the musician in the middle of his highly public, fraught defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.