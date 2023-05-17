Johnny Depp Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation to Cap Cannes Comeback
HERE’S JOHNNY
Johnny Depp “cemented” his Cannes comeback with a teary-eyed seven-minute standing ovation after the Tuesday night premiere of his new film Jeanne Du Barry, according to Variety. He was greeted upon his arrival at the annual film festival by throngs of fans—though supporters of his ex-wife Amber Heard also mounted a furious online campaign to push back on the embattled star’s reintroduction into polite society, using the hashtag #CannesYouNot. The onetime couple fought a protracted legal battle over dueling defamation claims, spurred by Heard’s claims of verbal and physical abuse. The feud culminated in a weeks-long trial last year that captured the attention of millions across the world. The jury in that case ultimately found both responsible for separate instances of defamation, but awarded Depp $15 million to Heard’s $2 million.