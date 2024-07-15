Johnny Depp Is Dating a 28-year-old Russian Model: Report
TAKEN
Johnny Depp is apparently off the market. Per The Daily Mail, the 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently dating 28-year-old Russian model Yulia Vlasova. According to sources close to the pair who spoke with the British tabloid, the pair have known each other for years and first met at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2021. Most recently, they were spotted Thursday at a heliport in London where Depp was carrying a guitar, and Vlasova was at his side. This is Depp’s first relationship since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard two years ago. Per the sources, the two are “casual” and have dated off and on since 2022. According to her Instagram page, Yulia, who is based in the Czech Republic, is the founder of a beauty institute out of Prague. Depp is reportedly living in London and touring with his band. Amber Heard is living a lowkey life in Spain, per People.