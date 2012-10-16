Johnny Depp Launching Book Imprint

CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp, book publisher? After starring in many literary films, it almost seems like a natural fit for him, who is launching an imprint with HarperCollins. Infinitum Nihil (“Nothing is Forever”) aims to be “authentic, outspoken, and visionary,” much like his film production company of the same name. Among the upcoming titles on Depp’s book list are House of Earth, an unpublished novel by folk singer Woody Guthrie, and The Unraveled Tales of Bob Dylan by historian Douglas Brinkley. Depp has worked with Brinkley before on The Rum Diary, adapted from the Hunter S. Thompson’s novel. In a statement, Depp vowed Infinitum Nihil will deliver “publications that might ordinarily never have breached the parapet.” Quite the wordsmith, no?