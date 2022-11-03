CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp Set to Star in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp will feature as a surprise guest in Rihanna’s upcoming fashion show, according to TMZ. The outlet claims that Depp will follow the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu by being included by being the focus of one of the show’s “star” moments—something which no male has ever done before. Depp has reportedly already filmed his part in the upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, which premieres on Amazon Prime on Nov. 9. Depp was said to be excited to be included after he was invited by Rihanna and her team. News of his inclusion in the show comes six months after a jury ruled that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, defamed Depp with an op-ed article about domestic abuse.