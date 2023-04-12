Johnny Depp’s First Wife Slams Amber Heard in Rare Interview
‘BROKE MY HEART’
Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist who was married to Johnny Depp from 1983 to 1985, defended her ex-husband in a rare interview on Tuesday, saying she was moved to tears several times as she watched his defamation claim against Amber Heard play out in court last summer. Allison, 65, said in an appearance on the podcast Popcorned Planet that she “probably broke down several times” watching her ex testify, later adding, “it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him.” The 65-year-old Allison, who was 25 when she wed the 20-year-old Depp, said that she remains fond of him: “I love him to pieces and I get all goofy-eyed when I think about him and his future, our past.” She was less effusive when asked about Heard, however, referring to the actor as “she who shall not be named.” Allison later spat, “I’m no angel—I’ve done my share of shitty things to people—but what she did was absolutely horrific. And if there were things I could do to her that were legal I would do them! I would.” When reached by The Daily Beast, Heard’s representatives had no comment on Allison’s words.