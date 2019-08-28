CHEAT SHEET
Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson to Resign at End of 2019
Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced his retirement on Tuesday, citing health concerns. “I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff,” Isakson said in a press release. “My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” he shared. Isakson, who is 74 years old, said he will resign his Senate seat “effective December 31, 2019.” The veteran lawmaker’s term, however, officially ends in 2022, leaving three years in office for his successor to complete.