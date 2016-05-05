Johnny Manziel Turns Himself In

CHEAT SHEET
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, also known as Johnny Football, surrendered to police in Texas on Wednesday on the domestic-violence charge he faces stemming from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Manziel, who also posted a $1,500 bond, is expected to appear in a courtroom in Dallas County on Thursday. The 23-year-old quarterback was indicted in April on the misdemeanor assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, accused him of hitting her, rupturing her eardrum, threatening to kill her, and kidnapping her while dragging her by the hair. Crowley has a protective order against Manziel.