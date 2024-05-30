Friend Speaks Out About Murdered Actor Johnny Wactor’s Final Heroic Moments

Actor Johnny Wactor, who starred in ABC’s General Hospital, heroically defended a friend and co-worker shortly before he was murdered in Downtown Los Angeles last weekend, the friend has revealed.

Anita Joy, Wactor’s friend of eight years, relived the harrowing ordeal in an Instagram post on Wednesday, detailing how the two were walking back to their cars at 3 a.m. on May 25 when they spotted three men attempting to steal parts from Wactor’s car.

Wactor approached the men, putting himself between the men and Joy, and told them to get away from his car.

Despite raising his open hands, he was then shot by the men. Joy then called out to a nearby security guard, whom she addressed as Bryan in the post. Bryan called 911 and attempted to tie a tourniquet with his jacket, but the wound was “too extreme,” according to Joy, and Wactor succumbed to the gun shot.

“Everything happened in an instant,” Joy wrote in the post. “I’ve come to describe it as a glass of water tipped over and you’re scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely, but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

The LAPD is looking for suspects involved in Wactor’s killing.