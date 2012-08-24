Join The Daily Beast’s Convention Hangout

Like most inhabitants of the political universe, The Daily Beast is anxiously anticipating the start of the Republican National Convention next week in Tampa.

Alongside a slew of coverage we have planned, we’re teaming up with Google to host a live Google Hangout on Tuesday, August 28th at 3 p.m. EST, bringing you the latest from the convention floor.

The Daily Beast’s D.C. bureau chief Howard Kurtz will host, to be joined in Tampa by Michelle Goldberg, Lauren Ashburn, and some of our editors here in New York.

We hope you’ll join us too. We’re looking for a few readers who want to join our reporters in the Hangout (from the comfort of your home computer) to share with us their view on the upcoming election.

Is that you?

If you’re interested, or just want to learn more, please fill out the following form and a member of our staff will be in touch. You must have a working webcam to take part (many Macs have one built-in) and, obviously, a working Internet connection.

And don't forget to save the date to tune in and watch. We'll go live at 3p.m. EST on August 28th live from Google's studio at the convention. [Click here to add a reminder to Google Calendar.]