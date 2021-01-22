CHEAT SHEET
JoJo Siwa Dons ‘Best Gay Cousin’ Shirt After Hinting She May Come Out
Teen star JoJo Siwa was widely talked about this week after a video of her lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” was posted on TikTok. The song has become an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, and speculation abounded that the 17-year-old actress and internet personality was coming out. On Friday, Siwa appeared to confirm the news in a picture she posted of herself wearing a shirt that said “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” “My cousin got me a new shirt,” Siwa wrote. Within hours the tweet had over 300,000 likes. The Nickelodeon star, easily identified by her oversized bows, retweeted a supporter who wrote that Siwa is “on the right track, she was born this way,” along with a rainbow flag.