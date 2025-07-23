Feeling sad after being ditched by your lover? Heartbroken at being cheated on? Now you can get your own back on your ex—by turning them over to ICE.

While it may sound a little like a Saturday Night Live sketch, it is actually the brainchild of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The politician—famed for being the mastermind behind Alligator Alcatraz—took to social media Tuesday to encourage voters to snitch on their former sweethearts who are in the U.S. illegally.

“We recently got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now cued up for deportation,” Uthmeier posted on X. “If your ex is in this country illegally, please feel free to reach out to our office. We’d be happy to assist.”

Florida AG James Uthmeier has come up with several seemingly off-the-wall proposals. TheDailyBeast/X

While some of Uthmeier’s followers responded positively, others mocked the idea, with some comedians asking if they could have their meddlesome mothers-in-law deported instead.

“And don’t forget nagging mothers-in-law, and that snotty kid with the nose ring at Starbucks who always gives you a dirty look when you ask for a ‘medium’,” replied @PeterDeGiglio.

How about Mother-In-Laws? — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 22, 2025

Another joker posted: “Whatever you do, please don’t deport my mother-in-law, [name redacted]… She gets off work at the [stop redacted] on Route 9 around 4:30 p.m., so please don’t be waiting for her in the parking lot.”

It didn’t take long, though, for Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to jump on the idea.

Within two hours, it posted on X: “From domestic abuser to deported loser. ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE.”

DHS rarely misses an opportunity to promote its ICE agenda. TheDailyBeast/X

It’s not the first time DHS has responded positively to Uthmeier’s seemingly wacky proposals.

His deport-your-ex gambit arrives barely a month after Uthmeier pitched “Alligator Alcatraz,” a controversial migrant jail marooned in the Everglades and ringed by hungry reptiles.

Uthmeier's “Alligator Alcatraz,” in the Everglades near Ochopee, Florida, caused outrage. GIORGIO VIERA/GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

While it may have seemed a far-flung idea at the time, President Donald Trump greenlit and had the facility up and running within days.

Since the camp opened, detainees have reported being “like rats in an experiment,” swatting mosquitoes under 24-hour floodlights and eating spoiled food.

Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s immigration policy, blasted critics of the scheme, claiming the reptile-ringed jail would give migrants “a superior quality of care.”