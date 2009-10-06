Jon and Kate Plus Mortgage Crisis

CHEAT SHEET
Jon Gosselin may have allegedly cleared $230,000 out of the joint bank account he shares with estranged wife Kate, but that’s the least of the couple’s money troubles. The pair apparently have a hefty $720,000 mortgage to pay on their $1.12 million house, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, the first house they lived in at the beginning of the Jon and Kate Plus Eight series has been idling on the market for months. Those worried about the eight kids at the center of this mess can find relief in the fact that the couple have kept their hands off of a trust fund they established for their children that’s “well into the six figures.” Good news for the little ones; bad news for Jon and his expanding Ed Hardy wardrobe.