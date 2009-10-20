Jon & Kate’s Domination

In a new Vanity Fair exposé, Nancy Jo Sales outlines the wattage of Jon and Kate Gosselin. The now-separated parents of eight have appeared on 50 celebrity tabloid covers since March—more than any other celebrity in Hollywood, including the real ones like Brad and Angelina. In addition to the TLC reality-TV show charting their rise and fall, the unusually fertile French-manicured mother has a burgeoning media empire of books, DVDs, product endorsements, speaking engagements, a talk show, and a children’s clothing line. “I’m running a business—hello?” Kate said in her own defense. “You can’t just watch Jon & Kate on television and understand it anymore,” a Times critic said. “Jon & Kate became unintentionally brilliant because it demanded so much other consumption to find out what was ‘real.’” Added Janice Min, who put the Gosselins on the cover of Us Weekly a record seven times in a row: “Part of the sick appeal is, I think, every single person who’s married can admit there’s a little bit of Kate Gosselin lurking in them.”
